The AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

AEW will then hold the Revolution pay-per-view event that will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, featuring Sting’s retirement match.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are no PPV events scheduled between Worlds End and Revolution.