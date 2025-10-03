Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to AEW programming on the October 1st edition of Dynamite, stepping back into the spotlight for the first time in a month following a storyline injury angle. The former AEW World Champion had been written off television after a brutal backstage attack at the hands of Kyle Fletcher, setting the stage for what many assumed would be their inevitable singles showdown.

When Omega finally resurfaced, he didn’t come alone. “The Cleaner” joined forces with rising star Brodido in a blockbuster trios main event opposite Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks. The bout was designed to showcase Omega’s return without demanding too much from him physically, and the AEW faithful were vocal in their support throughout the contest. Omega and Brodido ultimately scored the victory, but the post-match scene stole the spotlight.

In one of the night’s biggest surprises, Andrade El Idolo stormed back into AEW, blindsiding Omega and aligning himself with Don Callis’ growing faction. The shocking turn immediately shifted the conversation around Omega’s comeback, suggesting that AEW has restructured its creative plans in light of Omega’s ongoing health situation.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original booking direction was indeed to build Omega toward a singles clash with Fletcher as a direct payoff to the attack angle. However, that plan was quietly delayed after concerns arose regarding Omega’s physical readiness. Sources indicate that while Omega is healthy enough to return to the ring in a limited capacity, he is not yet at a point where officials feel comfortable putting him in an extended, physically taxing singles encounter.

Instead, the pivot to Andrade serves multiple purposes. Not only does it allow Omega to remain heavily involved in one of AEW’s central power struggles—pitting him against Callis’ Family—but it also gives him an opponent who can shoulder much of the workload in matches while Omega continues his gradual recovery. Andrade’s return also injects fresh energy into the Callis storyline, which had been largely centered around Fletcher and Will Ospreay in recent months.

Omega’s health has been a recurring concern over the last several years. In late 2024, he was forced to take time away due to diverticulitis, a condition that raised significant questions about the longevity of his in-ring career. While he’s battled through injuries before, AEW officials appear intent on managing his schedule carefully to avoid overexertion and prolong his role as one of the promotion’s top stars.

For now, Omega’s rivalry with Andrade and the Callis Family seems poised to dominate the coming weeks of AEW programming. The creative shift not only protects Omega but also signals AEW’s willingness to adapt storylines around the realities of a top star’s health, ensuring he remains a central figure without the risk of rushing into a premature high-stakes singles feud.