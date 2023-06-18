AEW Collision premiered on Saturday night, featuring the return of CM Punk as the show is being built around him.

In the headliner, Punk and FTR went over Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White. Now, the promotion looks ahead with the following touring schedule for the show:

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Thursday, June 29 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 29 – Hartford, CT at the XL Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW wanted this date because it is at a time of the year without major sports competition in the United States, with the hope of doing good ratings against easier competition. Meltzer said it was a “very strategic night to pick for the debut of this show.”