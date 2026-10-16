AEW could be looking to give Adam Copeland a special homecoming when he officially hangs up his boots in 2027.

Following Copeland’s recent announcement that next year will mark his final year as an active professional wrestler, questions have emerged regarding how AEW intends to handle his eventual farewell.

According to a source within the company, there are currently no finalized plans regarding the date or location of Copeland’s retirement match.

However, the source speculated that AEW will likely make an effort to hold Copeland’s final match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The possibility would give the WWE Hall of Famer an opportunity to conclude his legendary in-ring career in front of a Canadian crowd in a city closely associated with his wrestling roots.

While Toronto has emerged as a potential destination, it should be stressed that the idea remains speculative and has not been confirmed as an official creative direction.

Adam Copeland announced his 2027 retirement plans during the 10/14 episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that next year will be his final year in professional wrestling.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer Radio)