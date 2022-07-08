The original plan for Rush’s AEW in-ring debut was a tag team match, but plans changed and he ended up debuting in the Royal Rampage match that aired last Friday night.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the original plan for last week’s Rampage was for Rush and Andrade El Idolo to team up against Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix.

Fenix was ill, as were a few other AEW wrestlers, so he could not appear for the Rampage tapings earlier that week after the Blood & Guts Dynamite in Detroit. When AEW President Tony Khan wasn’t sure who would be available until the last day or so, he created the Royal Rampage match, which featured Penta and Rush.

Penta and Rush ended up fighting as soon as they were brought into the two-ring match, and eliminated each other. After the elimination, Rush and Andrade attacked Penta and his mask was removed, like they did to Fenix the previous week.

Khan then wanted to do the tag team match this past Wednesday at Dynamite in Rochester, but word is that either Fenix or Andrade were not cleared to do the match, despite both being at ringside. This week’s Dynamite saw Rush make his AEW in-ring singles debut instead, defeating Penta by pinfall after interference by Andrade.

The current plan is to do the La Facción Ingobernables vs. Lucha Brothers match on AEW TV as soon as possible.

Fenix has not wrestled since teaming with Arez for a loss to Johnny Caballero and Abismo Negro Jr. at AAA Showcenter on June 26, which came just a few days after the Rampage loss to Andrade in Milwaukee, where his mask was removed. The Rampage match is the last bout Andrade has worked.

