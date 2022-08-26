New details are being revealed on the working relationship between AEW and their TV partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while AEW still has a significant amount of time left on their contract with WBD, AEW programming in its current form “makes no negative waves” and overall holds up their end of the deal quite well, especially when it comes to the ratings.

AEW and WBD officials have both been pleased with the recent Shark Week and House of The Dragon promotions. Those are two of the most important properties WBD has right now, and there was a high level of trust in having AEW handle them.

Regarding rumors on potential changes to AEW programming, including one rumor on Dynamite possibly being cut down to one hour, a WBD source said they were completely unaware of that rumor, while AEW officials knew the rumor was making the rounds, but both sides assured that there was no truth to the rumor.

It was stressed that the notion of AEW and WBD having an adversarial relationship is not accurate as the two sides meet often to discuss AEW programming.

It was reported earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer, that word recently reached AEW on how WBD wanted them to tone the adult language down. In an update, AEW sources noted that they believe this was a quote taken out of context from the mandatory talent meeting on Wednesday regarding promos and talents going into business for themselves. The point was to stress that they could get heat with WBD if they “fly too close to the sun” but word is that this was not an official edict from the network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.