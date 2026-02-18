An interesting behind-the-scenes note has surfaced regarding AJ Styles ahead of next week’s big Raw celebration.

According to one source, Styles was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. No additional details were made available, and it remains unclear why “The Phenomenal One” was at the facility.

Naturally, that timing has fueled speculation.

WWE is set to hold a special celebration for Styles on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which emanates from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, just a short drive from Styles’ hometown of Gainesville.

As previously reported, talent from WWE SmackDown is also being flown in for the show, adding even more intrigue to what is being promoted as a major moment.

Also advertised for the 2/23 Raw in Atlanta is the return of Brock Lesnar, as well as the latest pair of Elimination Chamber Qualifier matches.

