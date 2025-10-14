WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion AJ Styles has once again addressed his retirement plans — and it sounds like the end of his in-ring career may finally be approaching.

During a recent appearance, “The Phenomenal One” confirmed that he intends to retire within the next year. Styles, who has been with WWE since making his surprise debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, has been open for years about wanting to finish his career on his own terms, and it appears that timeline is now coming into focus.

Following the announcement, some fans have speculated whether Styles might consider making one final move outside of WWE — potentially to AEW — once his current contract expires. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, that possibility seems extremely unlikely.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that there is a “very slim chance” Styles would sign with AEW after his current WWE deal runs out. Styles’ contract was originally believed to be set to expire in early 2026, though it remains unclear whether WWE has made any quiet extensions since then.

Sources close to the situation say Styles is expected to finish his career in WWE. Those close to the veteran say he has been content with his position in the company for some time, enjoying both his schedule and the respect he’s earned as one of WWE’s most accomplished performers.

This isn’t the first time Styles has discussed stepping away from the ring. The 47-year-old star first began talking about retirement around 2019, around the time he signed his current long-term contract with WWE. Even then, Styles made it clear that he didn’t see himself wrestling far into his fifties and wanted to end his career while still performing at a high level.

Most recently, Styles competed at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth pay-per-view event, where he faced John Cena in what many fans and critics have called a potential “Match of the Year” candidate.

Looking ahead, Styles is set for a featured match on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, where he’ll team with Dragon Lee to challenge The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Whether this next year will mark the final chapter of AJ Styles’ legendary career remains to be seen — but if so, “The Phenomenal One” seems determined to go out on top.