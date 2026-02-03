What’s next for AJ Styles has become one of the biggest unanswered questions in wrestling right now, with multiple companies closely watching his status following the apparent end of his WWE run.

As things stand, AJ Styles’ in-ring career with WWE is believed to be over.

There has been widespread belief for months that his WWE contract was set to expire sometime in February 2026.

While that timeline has been circulated by several outlets, there has been no confirmation of an extension, nor has there been any verified update indicating a new deal has been finalized.

At one point, a source connected to TNA believed Styles either had already extended his WWE contract or would do so prior to the Royal Rumble.

However, that information has not been independently confirmed, and no concrete evidence of an extension has emerged as of early February.

Regarding the possibility of working for TNA, WWE sources have indicated that if Styles truly wanted to make that happen, he could have done so even while under WWE contract.

That door was reportedly never completely closed.

Multiple WWE sources familiar with the situation emphasized that Styles has largely been in control of how his WWE career and potential retirement have been handled.

One source noted that regardless of what he decides to do next, Styles has had significant autonomy when it comes to his exit strategy.

Another management-level source added that WWE would be open to extending him, but Styles has made it clear for years that retirement has always been on his mind.

Styles’ future was also a major backstage topic of conversation within AEW during the January 28 episode of Dynamite.

While there has been no confirmation that an offer has been made as of February 3, the general expectation among those in AEW is that the company would be very interested if bringing him in becomes a realistic option.

Styles remains close with several people currently working in All Elite Wrestling.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is also expected to have interest, particularly as the company continues to deal with the loss of several key talents in recent months.

One source close to Styles indicated they were aware his in-ring WWE career was ending at the Royal Rumble, but even they were unsure of what comes next.

According to that source, Styles is in a position where money is not the driving factor, and he intends to do exactly what he wants.

On his own terms.

