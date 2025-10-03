WWE’s acquisition of AAA earlier this year brought several of the Mexican promotion’s standout talents into the fold, but one of the most notable omissions from WWE programming so far has been Alberto El Patron.

El Patron, one of AAA’s most recognizable stars and a performer with a lengthy history in both WWE and Mexico, has yet to appear at major crossover events such as Worlds Collide or TripleMania. Despite his absence, the former world champion remains a popular figure with AAA fans, who have continued to chant his name at recent live events.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE assumed control of Patron’s existing AAA contract as part of the acquisition. However, the company has not made a final decision on whether he will be featured in its plans going forward.

Patron last wrestled on September 26 at an AAA affiliate event, where he teamed with Mr. Iguana in a victorious outing. His official status with AAA, though, is complicated — Patron lost a storyline Loser Leaves Town match prior to the takeover, which in theory removed him from the promotion’s canon. That wrinkle, combined with his well-documented legal troubles and previous behind-the-scenes issues during his WWE tenure, has left his future in question.

The Observer notes that while there are voices backstage advocating for Patron’s return to WWE programming — citing his name value and continued popularity in Mexico — others within the company remain hesitant. Concerns over his past controversies, both personal and professional, have reportedly slowed any momentum toward a concrete creative direction.

For now, Patron remains in a holding pattern. He is under WWE’s control contractually, but the company appears content to take a wait-and-see approach before committing to a comeback. Until a definitive decision is made, fans chanting his name at AAA and WWE-affiliated shows will have to continue waiting to see if Alberto El Patron resurfaces on a major stage.