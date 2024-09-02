WWE has had enough of Superstars cursing on live television.

The company reportedly held a mandatory meeting ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

According to PWInsider Elite, the main topic coming out of the meeting was the discussion regarding talents being mindful of not cursing when they are on camera.

No specifics were mentioned during the meeting, but rather it was said to be more of an overall reminder to stay clear of these types of issues, as the company is still technically a TV-PG program.

