– There was some internal concern over the amount of blood used during the Rhea Ripley parking lot attack on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. Regardless, the segment, and specifically the amount of blood used, was cleared by a “higher power” on the WWE NXT brand ahead of the 10/30 show.
– WWE and On Location have announced the WWE Priority Pass ticket packages and prices for next year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Premium Suite Ticket-$2,000+ Per Person
All-Inclusive Food and Beverage
In-Suite Superstar Visits with TV Title Photo Opportunity
Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gifting
Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
Professional On-Location On-Site Support Staff
CHAMPION-$6,500+ Per Person(ROWS-5-7)
$9,500(Rows 2-4)
Premium Floor Seating
Ringside Photo Op at Royal Rumble
Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley
Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gift Pack
Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque
Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
WWE Credential & Lanyard
ELITE-17,500+ Per Person
Hard Cam Front Row- 27,500+ Per Person
• Premium Row 1 Seating
• ELITE Welcome Event with Cody Rhodes, Winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble
• Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op
• Ringside Photo Op & Backstage Experience at Royal Rumble
• Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley
• Commemorative Chair with Hassle-Free Shipping
• Premium Royal Rumble ELITE Gifting
• Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gifting
• Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque
• WWE Credential & Lanyard
• Expedited Entry at Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
• ELITE Concierge Services
