– There was some internal concern over the amount of blood used during the Rhea Ripley parking lot attack on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. Regardless, the segment, and specifically the amount of blood used, was cleared by a “higher power” on the WWE NXT brand ahead of the 10/30 show.

– WWE and On Location have announced the WWE Priority Pass ticket packages and prices for next year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Premium Suite Ticket-$2,000+ Per Person

All-Inclusive Food and Beverage

In-Suite Superstar Visits with TV Title Photo Opportunity

Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gifting

Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

Professional On-Location On-Site Support Staff

CHAMPION-$6,500+ Per Person(ROWS-5-7)

$9,500(Rows 2-4)

Premium Floor Seating

Ringside Photo Op at Royal Rumble

Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley

Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gift Pack

Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque

Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

WWE Credential & Lanyard

ELITE-17,500+ Per Person

Hard Cam Front Row- 27,500+ Per Person

• Premium Row 1 Seating

• ELITE Welcome Event with Cody Rhodes, Winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble

• Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op

• Ringside Photo Op & Backstage Experience at Royal Rumble

• Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley

• Commemorative Chair with Hassle-Free Shipping

• Premium Royal Rumble ELITE Gifting

• Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gifting

• Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque

• WWE Credential & Lanyard

• Expedited Entry at Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

• ELITE Concierge Services