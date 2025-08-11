An AEW original has been contributing behind the scenes in addition to his in-ring work.

Angelico, who signed with AEW in 2019 as part of The Hybrid2 alongside Jack Evans, has quietly taken on the role of coach and producer for much of this year. While it’s unclear exactly when he began the role, he was credited as the producer for the Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose match on this past week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Despite his backstage responsibilities, Angelico continues to wrestle regularly for ROH TV, often teaming with Serpentico, who has been producing and agenting for AEW for years. He also recently teamed with AR Fox on AEW Collision, falling to Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne.

