WWE previously confirmed the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on next week’s SmackDown instead of the pre-show of WrestleMania 37.

Dave Meltzer noted during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio episode that the reason for it happening on SmackDown is due to WWE wanting to cut down on the length of WrestleMania including the pre-show being a one-hour broadcast instead of the normal two-hour airing.

“Yeah, because I think they don’t wanna go more than 3 and half hours on both shows, especially since they’re starting an hour later than I expected. They’re starting both shows at 8 instead of 7.”

A Fatal Four-Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place on SmackDown.

