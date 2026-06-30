Another AEW talent appears to be headed back to WWE, with Big Bill reportedly on the verge of making his return to the company alongside a familiar face.

According to new details, Big Bill’s contract with AEW is set to expire within the next week. He has also reportedly submitted his notice to All Elite Wrestling, clearing the way for his departure from the promotion.

The expectation is that Bill will return to WWE, where he previously competed under the Big Cass name. In addition, current plans reportedly call for Enzo Amore to join WWE as well, although he had not officially signed a contract as of mid-June.

The belief within WWE is that the company wanted to wait until Big Bill was officially free from his AEW obligations before finalizing deals that would bring both former tag team partners back together.

The reported reunion has reportedly been in the works for quite some time.

(H/T: Fightful Select)