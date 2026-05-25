Another potential NXT call-up could reportedly be headed to WWE’s main roster in the near future.

A new rumor making the rounds claims that Nikkita Lyons may be in line for a promotion from WWE NXT sometime this summer.

According to one report, Lyons’ name has recently surfaced internally as someone being discussed for a possible move to the main roster, with Monday Night Raw being mentioned as a potential landing spot.

“One name that was mentioned recently for a potential call up to the main roster this summer is none other than Nikkita Lyons,” the report stated. “With some suggesting that she would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw.”

While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE, Lyons joining the main roster would continue the company’s recent trend of bringing several NXT names up to Raw and SmackDown in recent months.

Among the notable recent call-ups are Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca and Jacy Jayne, among others.

(H/T: Rope Break)