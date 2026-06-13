Rhea Ripley may have her next challenger lined up for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Since capturing the WWE Women’s Championship from Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42, Ripley has had no shortage of rivals targeting her title. Among the most persistent threats has been Jacy Jayne, whose issues with “The Eradicator” began shortly after Ripley’s championship victory.

The tension between the two escalated on the April 24 episode of SmackDown when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis unexpectedly booked Ripley to defend her title against Jayne. The match ended in Ripley’s favor via disqualification after Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx interfered, sparking a three-on-one assault on the champion after the bell.

Things only became more complicated when Jade Cargill returned to the championship picture. Cargill aligned herself with B-Fab and Michin in a series of battles against Fatal Influence, creating a chaotic environment that often left Ripley outnumbered and under attack.

Now, WWE could be preparing to revisit the Ripley-Jayne rivalry on a much bigger stage.

According to reports, WWE officials have internally discussed a WWE Women’s Championship match between Ripley and Jayne for SummerSlam 2026. While the bout has not been officially announced, the proposed title showdown has reportedly been pitched as the company continues to finalize plans for its biggest premium live event of the summer.

Of course, one major question remains.

During the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Ripley is currently dealing with a knee injury and is undergoing evaluation. Whether that issue impacts the company’s plans for SummerSlam remains unclear.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: False Finish)