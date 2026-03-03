Another name could soon be exiting the AEW roster.

Lady Frost is currently expected to hit free agency on April 1, barring any last-minute changes to her status. As of now, there’s no word on the specific circumstances surrounding the situation, but the belief is that her time with All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end.

If nothing shifts in the coming weeks, she’ll officially be free to explore new opportunities.

Frost last competed in AEW on January 10, where she came up short against Mina Shirakawa. Prior to that appearance, she had not wrestled on AEW or ROH programming since July, making her in-ring outings for the company sporadic in recent months.

Before signing with AEW, Frost built a résumé that included a run in TNA, along with appearances for WWE and CMLL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)