Anna Jay’s AEW future may be coming into focus as new details emerge regarding her contract status and potential outside interest.

A report from December indicated that Jay’s deal with AEW is set to expire in the spring of 2026. With that timeline approaching, fans have begun to question her absence from AEW television in recent months.

Jay has not been featured on AEW programming since shortly after the AEW Blood & Guts special, which included the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts Match. Since then, she has remained off TV, sparking speculation about her status within the company.

According to a recent update, Jay has been in contact with WWE officials, including representatives tied to NXT, and is said to be open to discussions if the situation calls for it.

As of now, there is no official word on AEW’s position regarding a potential contract renewal, and neither Jay nor the company has publicly addressed the situation.

Jay’s most recent in-ring appearance came on the November 19, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, where she teamed with Tay Melo in the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament. The duo faced Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne, with Shafir and Bayne advancing after scoring the victory.

They would later fall in the semifinals to the Timeless Love Bombs.

