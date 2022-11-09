Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW was headlined by Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, right after Bobby Lashley answered Rollins’ Open Challenge for the title, but was sent to the back after attacking the champ. This also came after Theory defeated Shelton Benjamin earlier in the night. The failed cash-in led to a lot of speculation on Theory’s standing with the company, and his future.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News notes that the cash-in does not mean bad news for Theory, at all.

It was noted that there is no heat on Theory, and last night’s match actually caused “excitement” from the WWE Producers. Word is that the WWE producers all felt like the company was getting Theory in position, and now he’s in a program with Rollins, with Lashley also in the mix.

A WWE creative source noted that Theory is now better off than he has been since former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired back in the summer. While he no longer has the Money In the Bank briefcase, the failed cash-in was reportedly not a device to write Theory out of any storyline

“He’s not written off. He’s right in the middle of it,” a source said of Theory’s status.

Theory was previously in a difficult position with the briefcase, especially with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being at the top of the company with both world titles, but now WWE can put Theory in a position where he needs to be.

