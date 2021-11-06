“B-Fab” Briana Brandy reportedly had just recently signed a new WWE contract before being released on Thursday night, along with 17 other cuts.

B-Fab’s release was a bit of a shocker as she was just called to the SmackDown roster in the WWE Draft, as a member of the Hit Row stable, and the group is to be pushed on the blue brand as babyfaces.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that B-Fab had just signed a new main roster WWE contract in recent days or weeks. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

For what it’s worth, earlier we reported details on the two company-wide emails that WWE Talent Relations Director John Laurinaitis sent on Thursday night, which you can read about at this link`. It was noted then that B-Fab was listed with the NXT talents, despite her main roster contract.

This week’s SmackDown on FOX marked the first show since the releases, and Hit Row’s first appearance without B-Fab. The show featured “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott appear in two segments with Sami Zayn. Zayn tried to talk his way into becoming Hit Row’s leader, noting that their entrance is no good. Hit Row wasn’t interested, and ended up humiliating Zayn on the stage in front of the live crowd. Zayn promised he wouldn’t forget what they did, and then stormed off.

Hit Row trended worldwide on social media during SmackDown with many fans commenting on how the group just wasn’t the same without B-Fab, and how she should be brought back to re-join the group. There was a moment during the segment where Top Dolla rapped that Zayn was “big mad” and that was a tribute to Brandy as she often used this line. One fan made a tweet on the “big mad” line and remarked that it was a clear tribute to B-Fab. Dolla re-tweeted that fan comment, seemingly confirming that this was a tribute to their former stablemate.

Furthermore, WWE removed B-Fab’s lyrics from the popular Hit Row theme, which led to many comments on how some fans thought this was the best part of the song. This goes back to Hit Row trending over fans saying the group just isn’t the same without B-Fab.

B-Fab was signed by WWE in the summer of 2019. Her last match was the No DQ loss to Elektra Lopez on the September 28 edition of NXT. Brandy is expected to be under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would make her a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Brandy’s responses to Dolla, Swerve and Adonis below, along with footage from SmackDown:

Top Dolla- Sami I know you big mad… Clear tribute to B-Fab and we love it. 🎤 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WoY5X1USsX — TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) November 6, 2021

