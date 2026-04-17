WrestleCon officials had to scramble behind the scenes to keep their Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show main event intact during WrestleMania weekend.

Following TNA’s decision to pull Leon Slater from the event, forcing an unwanted shake-up to the advertised headliner, things nearly went from bad to worse.

That’s because The Gates of Agony were cutting it extremely close.

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun experienced significant travel issues getting into Las Vegas, as their flight was heavily delayed and didn’t land until much later than expected. The situation quickly turned into a race against time.

And they didn’t waste a second.

Upon landing, Liona and Kaun reportedly rushed off the plane, leaving their checked luggage behind at the airport, and made a beeline straight for the Horseshoe, where WrestleCon was being held. Fortunately, they had their ring gear packed in their carry-on bags, avoiding what could have been a complete disaster.

Meanwhile, WrestleCon officials were buying as much time as possible.

Organizers stretched out several undercard matches and even added an extra bout between Man Like DeReiss and Ethan Allen to help delay the show and give The Gates of Agony enough time to arrive.

In the end, the gamble paid off.

The duo made it to the venue in time, allowing the main event to proceed as originally planned. Still, there was plenty of concern backstage throughout the show, as officials worked to ensure fans ultimately received what had been advertised.

We have been informed the following talents wont be able to attend this weekend.. Paul Roma, Jim Powers, Rob Conway, Jamie Hayter, Gabe Kidd, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, and Mario Mancini. Too many to list, but there will be about 20 late additions to our guest floor over Friday… — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 17, 2026

Day 1! Horseshoe Casino. LET'S GO! Registration is open right now for our 4 day and Thursday single day passes! 3pm – Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon SuperShow is open to all 4 day and Thursday ticket holders. 4pm – WrestleCon officially opens to 4 day pass holders. 4:30pm… pic.twitter.com/AkRUkDVjLG — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 16, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider.com)