Bad Bunny’s WWE future appears to be a matter of when, not if.

On Friday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez discussed the global music star’s status with WWE during a conversation with Lance Storm.

The topic came up amid recent public calls from U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego encouraging AEW to bring Bad Bunny into the fold.

“He’s tweeting for Tony Khan to bring in Bad Bunny,” Alvarez said of Gallego.

Storm chimed in with a bit of context, adding, “And is apparently unaware that Bad Bunny has wrestled quite a bit.”

From there, Alvarez made it clear that AEW fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“Bad Bunny is going to end up back in WWE very soon,” Alvarez said. “Sooner rather than later, everybody, just so you all know.”

That’s about as definitive as it gets.