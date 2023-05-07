As noted, tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from Puerto Rico saw Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. You can click here for details and photos/videos, including what happened with Carlito, Savio Vega, The LWO and The Judgment Day.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that the San Juan Street Fight with Bunny and Priest “absolutely exceeded expectations” among those backstage. It was noted that many WWE Superstars were lined up at the Gorilla Position to celebrate with Bad Bunny when he returned to the back.

There is hope within WWE that the company can use Bunny in some form at SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit

The Grammy Award-winning Bunny has appeared on several WWE shows since performing his “Booker T” single at the 2021 Royal Rumble to pay homage to the WWE Hall of Famer with the same name. The former WWE 24/7 Champion made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, where he and then-babyface Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering at #27. He was tossed out by winner Brock Lesnar as the 26th elimination, but he picked up two eliminations before being tossed – he eliminated Sheamus on his own, then he and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio eliminated Dolph Ziggler. Bunny returned at WrestleMania 39 to begin working with Rey against The Judgment Day, which led to the return of The LWO and Bunny joining the faction.

WWE officials have been impressed with Bunny’s work since the beginning.

