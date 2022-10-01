This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Bandido battle Chris Jericho for the ROH world title in the main event, an exciting back and forth affair that saw the Demo God pick up the win after breaking the Code of Honor and cheating during the contest.

A report had surfaced afterwards revealing that AEW was very impressed with Bandido’s matchup, and that he was offered a contract immediately afterwards.

In an update from Fightful Select, it is added that a big reason AEW higher-ups were so impressed was because of how last minute Bandido’s booking was as the bout with Jericho was only announced a couple of days before due to Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane also had an affect on Bandido’s gear as he had it shipped from another area than he was traveling to and it did not arrive in time for the show. This forced him to find some last minute replacements aside from his mask, which always travels with him.

As of this writing it is not known whether Bandido will sign with AEW, but the AEW fanbase gave him a huge ovation after his showdown with Jericho.