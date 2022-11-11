New details are being revealed on Bandido’s AEW contract, and why he signed with the company over WWE.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Bandido’s full-time contract is for three years, and that he has a maximum amount of dates.

It was noted that while the number of dates is unknown it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers currently work in a year.

AEW first offered Bandido a deal after his match with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at the end of September, but WWE also made an offer. While he considered both offers, word is that he signed with AEW for reasons that were family related.

It was noted that Bandido realized he couldn’t sign with WWE because he has a child who lives in Mexico, and his partner does not want to move from Mexico, and he doesn’t want to miss a significant amount of time with his child. A WWE deal would have required him to be based out of Florida to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.

Bandido’s second AEW match will come on tonight’s taped Rampage as he faces Rush in a first round match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

