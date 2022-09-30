AEW is reportedly looking to sign Bandido.

This week’s AEW Dynamite main event from Philadelphia saw ROH World Champion Chris Jericho make his first title defense, retaining over Bandido. This was the AEW debut for Bandido.

In an update, while there is no confirmation that Bandido has signed with AEW, it has been confirmed that he was offered a full-time contract with the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bandido was reportedly offered the deal immediately after his loss to Jericho on Wednesday night.

For those who missed it, below is post-Dynamite footage of AEW President Tony Khan and Bandido hugging it out on the stage. Before the Rampage tapings began, Khan came out to the stage with Bandido, and put over how great he is.

Bandido has been working for various promotions as of late, including AAA, GCW and MLW. He made his Impact Wrestling debut at Emergence on August 12, defeating Rey Horus. Bandido returned to Impact the next night and worked the Six-Way Elimination Match that saw Eddie Edwards defeat Bandido, Moose, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin to earn a title shot from Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Bandido dropped the PWG World Title to current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia back on May 1 at Delivering The Goods, which ended his record-setting PWG World Title reign at 863 days. He only retained the title three times as PWG took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are post-Dynamite clips of Bandido and Khan:

Tony Khan and Bandido after Dynamite went off air pic.twitter.com/2jjZAkIbYy — Lizzy 🌸 (@lizzyxlucha) September 29, 2022

