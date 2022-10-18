WWE has officially moved Baron Corbin to the RAW roster.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL re-introduce Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God, revealing that Corbin was sent from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio went from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. After being praised by The Wrestling God, Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler. Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities. JBL also promised that the match with Ziggler marked the beginning of Corbin’s emergence on RAW as The Modern Day Wrestling God.

In an update, WWE has officially dropped the Happy Corbin gimmick and went back to the Baron Corbin name. He is also now a member of the RAW roster, according to PWInsider. Fightful Select adds that Corbin’s name was also changed internally.

There was some speculation on WWE using “Mr. Corbin” for the new ring name after JBL referred to Corbin as that on RAW, but the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, the 2017 Money In the Bank winner and the 2019 King of the Ring is back to using just Baron Corbin.

It was also noted that WWE did not keep the JBL and Corbin appearances a secret as they were listed internally all throughout the weekend. RAW marked the first sign of the Corbin – JBL alliance since Corbin left SmackDown in JBL’s horned limousine on September 2.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Corbin and JBL on RAW in the coming weeks, but word is that JBL is booked for the next several shows.

Byron Saxton interviewed JBL and Corbin during RAW Talk last night, as seen in the video below. JBL talked about how his return is all about Corbin. He touted the emergence of The Modern Day Wrestling God, and said Corbin is a cornerstone talent that you can build a company around. JBL reiterated that he came back to WWE for one reason – Corbin. Corbin then said the sky is the limit with JBL’s guidance and wisdom. He ended the promo by declaring that the landscape of RAW has officially changed.

JBL re-tweeted a post on how he insulted Mysterio last night, and wrote, “I just have to tell the truth. I’m an honest good person.”

The former WWE Champion also re-tweeted his comments on Oklahoma University and wrote, “This sums it up very well.”

Corbin has not publicly commented on the new storyline via social media but he did change his name to “Modern day wrestling God” on Twitter.

