According to Fightful Select, former United States champion Baron Corbin helped WWE out by working multiple tapings for the company after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 led to several other stars being sidelined.

The report states that when the WWE Superstar Spectacle took place Corbin was only supposed to work the tapings for that show, but ended up stepping in for SmackDown tapings shortly afterwards. This is why his feud with Rey Mysterio got reignited on the blue brand after it seemed like it had ended.

