Two of the most recognizable names in women’s wrestling today — Bayley and Britt Baker — could be standing at major career crossroads, according to new details emerging from Fightful Select’s latest Q&A session with Sean Ross Sapp.

Bayley’s WWE future may not be set in stone, as a potential jump to AEW is a “legitimate possibility.” The report adds that there’s growing speculation within industry circles that Bayley could explore a move to All Elite Wrestling, particularly given her close friendship with Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks), who made her AEW debut in March 2024. The two have maintained a strong bond both on and off screen since their days as “The Boss ’n’ Hug Connection” in WWE.

While Bayley remains one of WWE’s most accomplished and popular performers, her current contract status and long-term plans are being watched closely. The 36-year-old veteran — real name Pamela Rose Martinez — first made her mark in WWE NXT, where she captured the NXT Women’s Championship and delivered one of the brand’s most emotional matches against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Since then, Bayley has become a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division. A former SmackDown Women’s Champion, RAW Women’s Champion, and Money in the Bank winner, she’s shared the ring with virtually every major female name of the past decade — including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax. Known for her signature Bayley-to-Belly Suplex and her adaptability between her “hugger” and “role model” personas, Bayley has consistently remained a top-tier presence on both RAW and SmackDown.

On the other side of the wrestling landscape, the future of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. also appears uncertain. While details about Baker’s current AEW status remain unclear, Baker resides in Florida and could appear on WWE NXT at some point to help elevate the brand, given her established name value and history with several WWE stars.

Baker, real name Brittany Ann Baker, was the first female wrestler ever signed by AEW and played a pivotal role in building the company’s women’s division.

However, Baker hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since November 2024, when she made her last appearance on AEW Dynamite, directing the now-infamous line — “Nobody cares” — toward Serena Deeb and the camera before disappearing from television.

With both Bayley and Baker’s next moves currently up in the air, the women’s wrestling scene could be poised for a seismic shift depending on how their situations develop in the coming months.