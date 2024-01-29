If you missed it, WWE held its annual Royal Rumble premium live event this past Saturday from Tropicana Field in Florida, a night that saw Bayley win the women’s Rumble and Cody Rhodes win his second straight men’s Rumble. Both will go on to “headline” WrestleMania 40.

PW Insider reports that Bayley will most likely be challenging IYO SKY for the women’s championship at Mania 40 rather than Rhea Ripley. While this has yet to be confirmed it does line up with the story that has been told on WWE television, where every member of Damage CTRL holds gold except for the Hugger, who is a former Grand Slam Champion herself.

