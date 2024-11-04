We have an update to share on Becky Lynch’s current status with WWE.

On the latest episode of the “Backstage Pass” podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed that Lynch was asking to be paid two million a year. He stated,

“Roman’s at that 15-20 million mark, and TKO doesn’t want to pay anybody. […] Then you got Cody Rhodes, who’s making 10-15 reportedly. Then Seth, who is her [Becky Lynch] better half, he’s probably in that three to seven million range. So reportedly, she was asking for over two million a year. […] They didn’t do it..[…] If they paid her, she’d be on the show. And they’re desperate for females right now.”

Fightful Select is reporting that this is simply not true. The report states that Lynch and WWE remain on good terms and the company is respecting her decision to take some time off.

Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that the $2 million number was outright denied by multiple people who would be in the know. It is said that WWE would have jumped on that offer if it was what Lynch had requested, as the pay scale for the top talent in both WWE and AEW is well beyond that figure these days.

Finally, it was added that WWE expects Lynch to return in the future.