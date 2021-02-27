According to Fightful Select, WWE is still working on a documentary chronicling the career of Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and were reportedly in the Glamazon’s hometown to film certain content.

However, this project differs from the WWE Icons series that Phoenix is also involved in, with the publication noting how her announcement for Icons was more of a branding issue so the series could gain some excitement. As of this writing there is no timetable on when the documentary of the former women’s champion will be finished.

Phoenix appears weekly as a commentator for NXT alongside Vic Joseph and former five-time Intercontinental champion Wade Barrett.