AEW Revolution 2026 appears to have delivered one of the company’s strongest overall performances in recent memory, both inside the arena and across multiple business metrics.

The event, held at the Crypto.com Arena, was loaded with major moments, including the returns of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega. The show also generated significant buzz thanks to a surprise appearance from Ronda Rousey.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Revolution 2026 ranked as AEW’s biggest non-All In pay-per-view since Revolution 2024. While exact buy numbers were not disclosed, the report notes that purchases were up approximately 27% compared to both Full Gear and Worlds End.

That’s a notable jump.

The growth reportedly extended across both domestic and international markets, continuing a positive trend for AEW’s pay-per-view business following All In: Texas 2025.

Online interest also saw a major spike. Google search traffic for AEW jumped 60% compared to the company’s previous two pay-per-views and came in 23.5% higher than All In, marking AEW’s biggest search day since All In 2023.

Much of that surge was driven by Rousey’s involvement, as six of the top ten AEW-related searches were centered around her. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated bout between MJF and Adam Page ranked 16th overall. Místico was the only other name to break into the top 50, appearing at positions 33 and 43 with separate search entries.

From a live event standpoint, Revolution 2026 drew a crowd of 12,590 fans and generated a gate of approximately $1.1 million. Additional tickets were released on the day of the show, though the event ultimately did not reach a full sellout.

On the streaming side, there were some technical hiccups during the pre-show on HBO Max, specifically affecting Apple TV users. Despite that issue, the platform still set a new record for an AEW Revolution event, drawing around 140,000 viewers across domestic and international audiences.

All things considered, AEW Revolution 2026 shaped up as a strong success story for the promotion, with momentum reflected across ticket sales, streaming numbers, and online engagement.