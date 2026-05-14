Some backstage contract news involving an AEW talent has surfaced this week.

According to sources, there was internal belief back in April that Big Bill’s AEW contract was set to expire around the end of May or beginning of June. As of now, there still has not been confirmation regarding whether or not Bill has signed a new deal with the company.

Notably, Big Bill has not appeared on AEW or ROH television since word of the potential contract situation first made the rounds.

The former Big Cass originally joined AEW in 2022, debuting as an opponent for Wardlow during the latter’s TNT Championship run.

Since arriving in the company, Bill has become a featured part of multiple acts across AEW programming. He captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Ricky Starks and later aligned himself with Chris Jericho as part of The Learning Tree faction.

More recently, Bill had been teaming with Bryan Keith before disappearing from television. There is currently no word on when, or if, he will return to AEW programming.

(H/T: Fightful Select)