The road to WrestleMania 42 will pick up momentum when WWE swings through Petco Park in San Diego, California this Saturday night for their annual WWE Survivor Series premium live event on November 29.

WWE may be quietly shifting gears on its long-term plans for Roman Reigns, with fresh WrestleMania implications emerging after a recent injury forced creative to make adjustments.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE’s original idea for WrestleMania 42 had Reigns slated for a showdown with Seth Rollins.

While Rollins is still pushing to return in time for the event, Meltzer suggested that the company’s current creative focus appears to be heading in a different direction altogether.

According to Meltzer, fans should expect the first real hints to surface this Saturday at Survivor Series.

He stated that WWE is planning deliberate teases during the WarGames match, subtle nods meant to signal which path the company is taking toward its biggest main event of the year. Meltzer also pointed to a key moment on Monday’s installment of WWE Raw, where Reigns fixated on one of the championship belts, calling it a purposeful clue aimed squarely at WrestleMania season.

From what Meltzer has heard, the likely candidates being positioned opposite Reigns are Cody Rhodes or CM Punk. And while Rhodes remains a viable option, especially after their two previous WrestleMania encounters, Meltzer believes the creative momentum is leaning in another direction.

Punk vs. Reigns feels like the matchup WWE hasn’t cashed in on yet, and Meltzer hinted that this may be the one they’re circling.

Still, Meltzer doesn’t expect WWE to make anything definitive this weekend. Instead, he anticipates the company will sprinkle in moments involving both Rhodes and Punk to keep the audience guessing and maintain the mystery heading into WrestleMania.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding plans for next year’s WrestleMania 42 two-night premium live event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage from San Diego, CA.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Becky Lynch Claims Top Former WWE Star Used To Blacklist Women Wrestlers After Sleeping With Them