Big E is expected to remain part of WWE programming moving forward.

Despite recent fan speculation following the WWE departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the belief internally is that Big E will continue appearing on WWE’s monthly Kickoff shows in his current role.

Sources familiar with the production side of the Kickoff broadcasts indicate that WWE values Big E highly behind the scenes and sees him as an important part of the shows’ overall presentation and success.

There had been some uncertainty among fans regarding Big E’s future involvement after changes surrounding The New Day, but those concerns appear to be unfounded at this time.

Big E has become a consistent presence on WWE’s pre-show panels, bringing charisma, humor, and experience to the broadcasts since transitioning into the role. WWE officials reportedly view his contributions as a major positive for the Kickoff format.

For now, it looks like Big E will remain a featured member of the WWE Kickoff team going forward.

It’s taken me two full days to respond to all my texts. I hadn’t been on social media until today and I’m overwhelmed by all the messages here too. So much love. So I can’t help but to be filled completely with gratitude… My story has been nothing short of remarkable and I am… pic.twitter.com/Tw7ZTpg9Q3 — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 4, 2026

For the past 16 years, WWE has been my home. It’s where I grew up, found myself, failed, learned, and got to live out things the younger version of me could only dream about. When I first walked into FCW, I just wanted a chance to prove I belonged and to bring something… pic.twitter.com/jm0K78bh1C — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 4, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)