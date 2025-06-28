WWE made some post-production edits to the main event segment of Friday Night SmackDown.

The episode aired live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27 and experienced early power issues that were eventually resolved. However, changes were still made to the closing portion of the broadcast featuring CM Punk and John Cena.

A WWE source confirmed what many fans suspected, which is that there were noticeable differences between the U.S. and international broadcasts. The U.S. version featured enhanced crowd audio, and a line flub by Punk that was edited out before airing via tape delay on the USA Network.

One member of the WWE production team noted that it had been an unusually hectic day due to the early technical setbacks and the additional work required for the segment edit. They added that they’re looking forward to the transition to a two-hour format for SmackDown next week.

CM Punk made his first comments since Cena’s recreation of his infamous “pipe bomb” promo on last week’s WWE SmackDown on tonight’s SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, dressed up as the Dr. of Punkanomics. Punk used a hip-hop analogy to describe his rivalry with Cena, claiming he is Kendrick Lamar and Cena is Drake.

Punk challenges Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Saturday’s WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here in the afternoon hours on June 28 for live WWE Night Of Champions results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)