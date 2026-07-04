WWE’s original plans for SummerSlam reportedly looked much different before injuries and creative changes reshaped the card.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, several marquee matches had been penciled in for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” before Rhea Ripley’s injury altered some of WWE’s plans. Among the bouts reportedly discussed were Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill, Gunther vs. Royce Keys, and Paige & Brie Bella squaring off against Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on-the-line.

Dave Meltzer also outlined what was said to be the planned SummerSlam lineup at the time.

“What we do know is that the planned SummerSlam card,” Meltzer began. “And this was before the injury to Rhea Ripley, was Rhodes vs CM Punk for the WWE title, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World title, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the world women’s title (so Ripley’s injury did not change this scenario and beating Morgan for Queen to set up the title shot was always planned) Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill, Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes for the US title, Gunther vs Royce Keys and Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the women’s tag team titles.”

Meltzer added that Ripley’s opponent had not yet been finalized before she was sidelined.

“The plan for Ripley’s match before the injury was to be either Alexa Bliss or Jacy Jayne.”

The report also noted that Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship victory was not part of WWE’s earlier long-term SummerSlam plans. Meltzer claimed that the company officials responsible for preparing WWE Championship side plates had not produced one for Zayn in advance because they typically receive notice ahead of title changes, and in this case, they reportedly did not.

With Zayn scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, Meltzer also speculated on what could happen if Rhodes quickly regains the title.

“If Rhodes wins it back Monday, it is possible the Zayn thing was just planned to give people a feel good moment,” Meltzer continued. “But to those fans who invested in it and liked it, they will hate Rhodes making him a nine-day champion.”

As things currently stand, WWE has officially announced three matches for SummerSlam. Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, Oba Femi will face Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell after opting to postpone his guaranteed world title opportunity, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend against Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.