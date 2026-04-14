WWE could be gearing up for another wave of NXT call-ups, and an upcoming special event may play a key role in setting the stage.

As previously reported, WWE officials have been discussing the possibility of moving several NXT standouts to the main roster, and the planned two-week WWE NXT: Revenge special is now said to be central to those internal conversations.

According to one source, multiple names are actively being considered behind the scenes as the company builds toward the themed event, which is expected to feature pivotal matches and storyline developments designed to wrap up ongoing feuds.

Among those reportedly being heavily discussed for potential call-ups are Jacy Jayne, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and Sol Ruca.

That’s a notable mix of rising stars and established personalities.

Sources indicate that the overall theme of NXT: Revenge will revolve around closing chapters, with several storylines set to reach their conclusion during the two-week run.

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(H/T: BodySlam+)