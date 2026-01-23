A popular WWE star may have been closer to a major moment than many realized.

With WrestleMania season approaching, WWE creative has reportedly undergone several significant shifts in recent weeks. Some of those changes appear to have impacted plans that were already being quietly discussed internally.

According to one source, there was talk throughout WWE’s recent European tour that Sami Zayn had been discussed, and even tentatively planned, for a world championship match ahead of WrestleMania.

Zayn was reportedly factored into qualifier matches tied to top contendership during the European tour and ultimately advanced to the finals. At one point, the Royal Rumble was floated internally as a possible destination for the story, before sources reiterated that the plan was “likely before WrestleMania.”

That said, it’s unclear if those ideas remain intact following recent creative pivots.

One source close to WWE creative noted that this was a storyline beat many on the team had been hoping to reach dating back to Zayn’s extended program with Karrion Kross throughout 2025.

For now, Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania trajectory remains uncertain.

But the fact that his name was even in the mix speaks volumes.

(H/T: Fightful Select)