A potentially major character shift could be on the horizon at WrestleMania.

WWE is reportedly considering a dramatic double turn involving Sami Zayn and Trick Williams during their United States Championship showdown, signaling a possible shake-up in how both stars are positioned moving forward.

According to internal discussions, the company has explored the idea of flipping both competitors in the middle of the match. The plan would see Zayn transition into a more villainous role, while Williams would emerge as a full-fledged fan-favorite babyface.

“WWE has discussed the idea of doing double turn with Zayn and Williams at WrestleMania due to Zayn having go home heat and Williams getting louder crowd reactions as the weeks go by.”

The idea isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Momentum for the shift reportedly grew following Zayn’s recent appearance on SmackDown, where he directly addressed the increasingly negative crowd reactions. During the segment, Zayn made it clear that the boos didn’t bother him, bluntly telling fans he didn’t care how they felt—fueling speculation that a heel turn may already be in motion.

Meanwhile, Williams has been trending in the opposite direction.

His connection with the audience has continued to strengthen, with live crowd reactions getting noticeably louder week after week. That contrast between the two performers is said to be a key factor in WWE viewing WrestleMania as the perfect stage to execute the double turn.

If it happens, it could mark one of the more notable character pivots on the biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: BodySlam+)