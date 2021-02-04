It’s been over a year now since fans have seen Bo Dallas on television even though he’s still under contract with WWE.

Ringside News reports Bo Dallas has “been around” at WWE television tapings, but he is simply not used. Per the report, there is no indication that WWE has any plans for him to return.

It was added that a tenured member of the creative team noted that “Dallas name is never brought up. He’s been around, just not used.” Thus, there is nothing in motion for him to make a television return.