Former AEW star Bobby Fish has been making headlines over the last week due to his disdain for CM Punk following the Second City Saint’s behavior at the ALL OUT media scrum and his eventual backstage conflict with the Elite that has gotten all of them suspended.

According to Fightful Select, Fish and Punk’s relationship soured after their Dynamite matchup from 2021, which saw Fish awkwardly kick out of Fish’s GTS finisher at 3.1 seconds. The spot played weird for the live crowd, and apparently was the catalyst for the two men disliking each other. Reports are that the two men didn’t communicate much after that.

This topic was something that Fish addressed during Wrestling Headlines’ exclusive interview with him. Here is what he had to say:

Regarding the confusion, at the end of our match, was the fact that he did what’s called the office or an iggy. This is some inside baseball stuff here. But he did that before the three count was over. And so now having been in the business for a long time, I recognize what that is, and having done it myself to somebody to say, in our own way. Whatever, you know, “Good match.” He did it before the three count was over. So that’s also a way to alert your opponent that “Hey let’s change something.” In that moment, I can liken it to what Tony Khan might have been feeling when he’s going off on the EVPs, cetera, et cetera. You don’t know what to do. And in that moment, I know for myself, like I had to make a split second decision.I couldn’t weigh out, you know, this or that I had to either kick out or not kick out or lose the moment forever. So I kicked out and it was whatever it was.

The full interview can be found here.