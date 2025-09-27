Jade Cargill sustained a legitimate injury during the September 26 edition of WWE SmackDown.

The former AEW TBS Champion-turned-WWE Superstar was busted open in the triple-threat main event for the WWE Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., as seen during the end of Friday night’s broadcast.

While Cargill appeared to be fine in the aftermath, she did require several stitches or staples to close the massive wound. She later posted very graphic photos of the injury on social media with the caption: “Don’t question the love I have for this game.”

In addition to Cargill’s injury, the finish of the bout was also a hot topic among those backstage.

There was discussion about the pinfall sequence, which came off as a botch. Years ago, WWE referees were instructed to count pinfalls “as a shoot,” meaning they would continue counting until a wrestler legitimately kicked out or got their shoulder up, regardless of the planned outcome. That practice, however, has not been in effect for quite some time.

NOTE: If the Instagram posts embedded below fail to load, click here to view the graphic Jade Cargill photos referenced above.

(H/T: Fightful Select)