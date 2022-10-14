Bray Wyatt is set to be the focal point of tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, and the blue brand moving forward.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there are plans to have the abandoned Firefly Funhouse set aesthetic on tonight’s SmackDown, which we saw at Extreme Rules last weekend. This will be Wyatt’s first SmackDown appearance since October 9, 2020.

Furthermore, it was noted that the mask Wyatt has been using is called the “Uncle Howdy” mask internally. This is interesting as WWE filed to trademark “Uncle Howdy” and “Uncle Harper” on October 8.

On a related note, word is that MVP and Shotzi are also scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, despite not being advertised. You can click here for the updated SmackDown preview for tonight.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

