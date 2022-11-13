Bray Wyatt reportedly has a lot more creative freedom during his current WWE run under Chief Content Officer Triple H.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that among the wrestlers Wyatt wants to work with are his brother Bo Dallas, and his former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan.

It was said that Wyatt has so much sway within WWE right now that if he wanted Dallas or Rowan to come back to work his program, or just about anyone else for that matter, then WWE officials would likely say yes.

It’s been reported how Wyatt has significant input into his storyline direction these days. This new report notes that Wyatt has higher-ups listening to all of his ideas.

“I think this whole Bray stuff is really a collaboration of what he wants to do, and they will listen. I know for a fact that they will listen to every single idea that man has, and they will try to do it to perfection. That’s the kind of respect that he has,” it was stated.

Wyatt having this much creative pull is a big change from how things were towards the end of his first run under former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Wyatt was reportedly unhappy with a lot of the booking decisions for his character during those days.

A Wyatt stable has been rumored for the near future, but there’s no confirmation that a faction is in the direction they are headed. It was reported back in early October that Dallas was headed back to WWE, but there’s no word yet on when or what he will be doing. Dallas signed with WWE in 2008 but last appeared appeared in November 2019, and then was released on April 15, 2021.

Rowan was released on April 15, 2020 after 9 years with the company. He has made three appearances for AEW – one at the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode on December 30, 2020, then on the March 4, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, which led to Rowan making his in-ring debut at AEW Revolution this past March, teaming with current AEW World Trios Champions PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo for a six-man loss to The House of Black on the pre-show.

As noted, Wyatt apparently began a new feud with LA Knight on this week’s SmackDown. You can click here for details. If the program moves ahead towards Wyatt vs. Knight, this is interesting as both Superstars are currently being pushed as favorites of Triple H.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.