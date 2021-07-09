Brian Pillman Jr. is reportedly moving forward as a full-time AEW wrestler.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Pillman will not be at this week’s MLW TV tapings, and that he will effectively be a full-time AEW star moving forward.

Pillman’s MLW contract technically runs through this week’s Battle Riot III show and tapings, but there has not been much contact between the two sides. Pillman will be finished up with MLW and his contract very soon.

Pillman first started working with MLW in September 2018, not long after beginning his pro wrestling career in February 2017, training under Lance Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. After defeating Joey Janela in his debut match at a Black Label Pro show on January 14, 2018, he then debuted for CZW on January 28, 2018. He has worked for various promotions since then. Pillman made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2019, competing in the Battle Royal. He started working more for AEW in July 2020, and was allowed to work for the company while under contract to MLW, and while working for other indies.

Pillman has found success in AEW with Griff Garrison as The Varsity Blonds. They recently added Julia Hart to the group. His last MLW match came during the March 17 Fusion episode, a loss to then-Middleweight Champion Lio Rush.

Stay tuned for more.

