Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity.

WWE has two open spots for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, which will be decided next Monday with qualifiers Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. It’s possible that they work Lesnar or Bobby Lashley into the Chamber Match somehow.

Lesnar vs. Lashley is likely for WrestleMania 39, but some have speculated on WWE doing Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This match was rumored several weeks back, but the rumors picked up when Lesnar and GUNTHER faced off in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Word now is that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER will take place at a later date, but it is not scheduled for WrestleMania 39.

Below is the current card for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven vs. TBA

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.