WWE reportedly has a big WrestleMania 38 angle planned for Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, several WWE talents were kept off the RAW taping and live events in the last week, either due to positive COVID-19 tests, or as a precautionary measure so that they will be healthy for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. You can click here for the latest report on the COVID-19 situation within WWE.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the wrestlers who was pulled from shows in the last week, and it’s believed that this was done as a precautionary measure to ensure he’s good to go for the title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 this weekend.

It was reported by F4Wonline.com that WWE officials wanted to do everything possible to make sure Reigns, Lesnar and Paul Heyman are able to work Day 1 because whatever they have planned for the pay-per-view is supposed to lead to WrestleMania 38 in some form.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is expected to headline Saturday’s big event. We’ve noted how the Lesnar vs. Reigns feud was planned to be a series of matches that would lead to WrestleMania 38, and a big payoff angle is reportedly planned for Saturday.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Day 1

